WHOA! Check out this Thanksgiving week forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are in for spectacular weather over the next several days in Central Florida.

Expect lots of sunshine Tuesday in the Orlando area, with a high of 68 degrees after starting out in the 40s and 50s. The normal high in Orlando on this date is 77. The record high is 87, set in 1948.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s for a large part of the region.

Highs will struggle to reach 70 on Wednesday, with more abundant sunshine.

Thanksgiving Day will start in the mid-50s before warming into the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies. Expect the same on Black Friday.

The high temperature in Orlando will be near 70 on Saturday and Sunday, with lots of sunshine.

Nothing is brewing in the tropics. Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.