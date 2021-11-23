Disney reveals singers for EPCOT’s Broadway Concert series

EPCOT International Festival of the Arts: DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Walt Disney World has revealed the artists set to perform during the DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series.

Performances will be happening during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, which is set to begin on Jan. 14.

The two-month long event will feature culinary creations at various food studios around the park, collaborative art projects and a Figment-inspired scavenger hunt.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back the incomparable DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series, with three performances each evening headlined by Broadway stars performing favorite songs from more than 25 years of award-winning DISNEY ON BROADWAY stage productions,” Disney explained on its blog.

Take a look at the artist lineup below.

Jan. 14, 16, 17, 20 & 21 – Arielle Jacobs (“Aladdin”) and Adam Jacobs (“Aladdin”)

Jan. 15, 18, 19, 22 & 23 – Kerry Butler (“Beauty and the Beast”) and Telly Leung (“Aladdin”)

Jan. 24, 26, 27, 30, 31 and Feb. 3 & 4 – Heidi Blickenstaff (“Freaky Friday,” “The Little Mermaid”) and Robert Creighton (“Frozen”)

Jan. 25, 28, 29 and Feb. 1, 2, 5 & 6 – Kara Lindsay (“Newsies”) and Dan DeLuca (“Newsies”)

Feb. 7, 9, 10, 13, 14, 17 & 18 – Ashley Brown (“Mary Poppins”) and Josh Strickland (“Tarzan”)

Feb. 8, 11, 12, 15, 16, 19 & 20 – Kissy Simmons (“The Lion King”) and Michael James Scott (“Aladdin”)

Feb. 21 – Special, extended finale performance featuring Brown, Strickland, Simmons & Scott.

All of the performances will take place at the America Gardens Theatre.

The concerts are free with park admission.

