Chris Evans visits Walt Disney World

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Captain America star Chris Evans was in Florida over the Thanksgiving holiday to spend some time with family at Walt Disney World.

Disney shared a picture Tuesday of Evans posing with Mickey Mouse at the platform to the Walt Disney World Railroad.

Mickey Mouse was dressed perfect for the occasion, showing off his holiday best attire.

Videos posted to TikTok show Evans at the park the day the picture was taken.

Chris Evans is best known for his role as Steve Rogers, Captain America, which began in 2011. According to movie entertainment website IMDB, Evans has been featured in 11 Marvel films including The Avengers, and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Next year, Evans will lend his voice to the new Disney-Pixar film, Lightyear.

Walt Disney World is currently celebrating the holiday season during its 50th anniversary celebration.

