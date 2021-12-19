New Year’s Eve celebrations at Central Florida theme parks

World Showcase Lagoon, EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida’s theme parks are preparing to ring in the new year with some big celebrations.

Whether its fireworks or good food, there is something for almost everyone.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Here’s a list of things to do at each of the theme parks.

Walt Disney World

‘Disney Enchantment’ at Magic Kingdom Park (Walt Disney World)

Magic Kingdom

Open from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Firework shows: Disney Enchantment at 6:30 p.m., Fantasy In The Sky Fireworks begin at 11:50 p.m.

EPCOT

Open from 9:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Firework shows: Harmonious at 6:30 p.m., Cheers to the New Year: A Sparkling Celebration fireworks at 11:54 p.m.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Open from 8:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Shows: Wonderful World of Animation at 9 p.m.

SeaWorld Orlando

Fireworks at SeaWorld Orlando (McReynolds)

Park open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Fireworks at midnight

Guests can experience holiday festivities including the all-new Sounds of the Season performance series, the Sesame Street show “Elmo’s Christmas Wish” and delicious foods. The theme park is also offering fireworks, reserved seating and a New Year’s Eve dinner and fireworks experience.

Click here for more information.

Universal Orlando

Christmas tree and fireworks at Universal Orlando (McReynolds)

Universal Studios, Island of Adventure both open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Universal CityWalk is open 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Fireworks displayed during Universal Orlando’s Cinematic Celebration at Universal Studios.

Universal Orlando hotels offering New Year’s Eve themed food, decorations and festivities.

Legoland Florida

Fireworks at Legoland Florida (Merlin Entertainments)

Park open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kids’ New Year’s Eve Fireworks at 8 p.m. every night from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens’ Christmas Town returns with new experiences, fireworks (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

Park open 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Guests can experience holiday festivities including millions of twinkling holiday lights and live entertainment throughout the park.

Fireworks begin at 11:59 p.m.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.