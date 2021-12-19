78º

New Year’s Eve celebrations at Central Florida theme parks

Here is where you can ring in 2022

Landon McReynolds, Producer

World Showcase Lagoon, EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney, Disney)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida’s theme parks are preparing to ring in the new year with some big celebrations.

Whether its fireworks or good food, there is something for almost everyone.

Here’s a list of things to do at each of the theme parks.

Walt Disney World

‘Disney Enchantment’ at Magic Kingdom Park (Walt Disney World)

Magic Kingdom

  • Open from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Firework shows: Disney Enchantment at 6:30 p.m., Fantasy In The Sky Fireworks begin at 11:50 p.m.

EPCOT

  • Open from 9:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Firework shows: Harmonious at 6:30 p.m., Cheers to the New Year: A Sparkling Celebration fireworks at 11:54 p.m.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

  • Open from 8:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Shows: Wonderful World of Animation at 9 p.m.

SeaWorld Orlando

Fireworks at SeaWorld Orlando (McReynolds)
  • Park open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
  • Fireworks at midnight
  • Guests can experience holiday festivities including the all-new Sounds of the Season performance series, the Sesame Street show “Elmo’s Christmas Wish” and delicious foods. The theme park is also offering fireworks, reserved seating and a New Year’s Eve dinner and fireworks experience.
  • Click here for more information.

Universal Orlando

Christmas tree and fireworks at Universal Orlando (McReynolds)

Legoland Florida

Fireworks at Legoland Florida (Merlin Entertainments)

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens’ Christmas Town returns with new experiences, fireworks (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)
  • Park open 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Guests can experience holiday festivities including millions of twinkling holiday lights and live entertainment throughout the park.
  • Fireworks begin at 11:59 p.m.

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

