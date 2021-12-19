New Year’s Eve celebrations at Central Florida theme parks

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida’s theme parks are preparing to ring in the new year with some big celebrations.
Whether its fireworks or good food, there is something for almost everyone.
Here’s a list of things to do at each of the theme parks.
Walt Disney World
Magic Kingdom
- Open from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.
- Firework shows: Disney Enchantment at 6:30 p.m., Fantasy In The Sky Fireworks begin at 11:50 p.m.
EPCOT
- Open from 9:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.
- Firework shows: Harmonious at 6:30 p.m., Cheers to the New Year: A Sparkling Celebration fireworks at 11:54 p.m.
Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Open from 8:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.
- Shows: Wonderful World of Animation at 9 p.m.
SeaWorld Orlando
- Park open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- Fireworks at midnight
- Guests can experience holiday festivities including the all-new Sounds of the Season performance series, the Sesame Street show “Elmo’s Christmas Wish” and delicious foods. The theme park is also offering fireworks, reserved seating and a New Year’s Eve dinner and fireworks experience.
Universal Orlando
- Universal Studios, Island of Adventure both open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Universal CityWalk is open 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.
- Fireworks displayed during Universal Orlando’s Cinematic Celebration at Universal Studios.
- Universal Orlando hotels offering New Year’s Eve themed food, decorations and festivities.
Legoland Florida
- Park open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Kids’ New Year’s Eve Fireworks at 8 p.m. every night from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
- Park open 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.
- Guests can experience holiday festivities including millions of twinkling holiday lights and live entertainment throughout the park.
- Fireworks begin at 11:59 p.m.
