What to expect from ‘Disney Enchantment:’ The Magic Kingdom’s new nighttime Spectacular

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Just hours after learning Disney plans to give fans a live look at both new nighttime spectaculars before their official debut on Oct. 1, News 6 just learned news details of some of the musical magic to expect from “Disney Enchantment” at the Magic Kingdom and “Harmonious” at Epcot.

In this article, we’re focusing on “Disney Enchantment, ” The permanent replacement for the beloved “Happily Ever After” is adding new magic to the Magic Kingdom’s bag of nighttime tricks: It will feature projections up and down all of the buildings of Main Street, USA, reducing the need for a perfect view of Cinderella Castle to enjoy the show. The artistic decision could also help spread out crowds a little bit, though many nights people are packed in like sardines in that area already.

A new nighttime spectacular, “Disney Enchantment,” will debut Oct. 1, 2021 (Walt Disney World)

Here’s what Disney said to expect when “Disney Enchantment” helps kick-off “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” and almost every evening of the 18-month event in honor of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort.

‘Disney Enchantment’ – An All-New Spectacular at Magic Kingdom Park – Debuts Oct. 1 (Walt Disney World)

“Inspiring everyone to believe in the magic that lives within them, “Disney Enchantment” features characters, moments and music from cherished films from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios. The show’s stirring soundtrack is anchored by an emotional original song, “You Are the Magic,” written and performed by multiple GRAMMY® winner Philip Lawrence, whose musical career began as a Disney cast member performing in Walt Disney World shows.

Cinderella Castle is aswirl in scenes of wonderment, thanks to state-of-the-art projection technology. Guests set sail across the sea with Moana, soar above the clouds on Aladdin’s magic carpet and more. These projections extend down Main Street, U.S.A., complementing the images on the castle while creating an entirely new immersive and expansive environment for Magic Kingdom.

Guests are invited to join dreamers like Princess Tiana from “The Princess and the Frog,” Miguel from Disney and Pixar’s “Coco,” Rapunzel from “Tangled” and brothers Ian and Barley from Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” as they set out on a journey beyond the ordinary to a magic land filled with adventure, wonder, empowerment and enchantment.

In one spectacular sequence, Joe Gardner from Disney and Pixar’s “Soul” brings guests with him into “the zone.” As he plays his piano, shimmering blue and purple lighting extends beyond the castle, transporting guests into a magical realm inspired by the art of Disney Legend Mary Blair. This dream-like space is filled with characters from Disney classics such as “Beauty and the Beast” and “Alice in Wonderland” to contemporary tales including “Wreck-It Ralph” and Disney and Pixar’s “Luca.”

Through it all, these heroes discover they have only to look within themselves to find the power to believe and make dreams come true because the magic lived inside them all along. The journey builds to a crescendo as Tinker Bell takes flight and spreads shimmering gold pixie dust over the park, empowering everyone to believe in themselves and the magic all around them.”

Disney enchantment (Disney Parks Blog)

Stay tuned to News 6 & ClickOrlando.com to bring you live streams of Harmonious and Enchantment next week and coverage of all of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary events. A well-placed source tells me Sorcerer Mickey and his team have actually managed to keep a trick or two up their sleeves -- at least one surprise that has yet to leak online. We will keep you posted!

