Gatorland, CrocFest help raise $60K for crocodile conservation

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland is celebrating a successful turnout in its Winter CrocFest 2021 fundraising event.

The event, which took place at the park on Dec. 11, aimed to raise money for future conservation efforts for the endangered Orinoco crocodiles.

In two separate postings, Gatorland, and organizers at CrocFest said the event helped raise $60,000, the second-highest total for a single CrocFest event.

CrocFest began 11 years ago and has since raised more than $600,000 for crocodiles in peril.

“Special thanks to Gatorland for being a fantastic host and providing on-the-spot logistical support throughout the event. And of course, thanks to all of our sponsors, supporters and attendees. We couldn’t do it without you,” leaders with CrocFest said in a post on social media.

All the funds raised at this year’s event at Gatorland will help support the release and satellite tracking of a group of head-started Orinoco crocodiles, raised at several U.S. zoos for the sole purpose of re-introducing these fascinating crocodiles into their natural habitats in Venezuela.

Orinoco Crocodile at Gatorland (McReynolds)

Last month, Gatorland announced they were one of the places selected to help raise some of the endangered crocodiles.

Gatorland leaders said hosting CrocFest was the perfect fit for their conservation programs under Gatorland Global.

Gatorland Global was established in 2018 with a mission to protect, conserve and educate while supporting crocodilian research and conservation projects. The theme park uses its vlogs on YouTube to highlight the work being done, as well as raise funds to further its mission in Central Florida and around the world.

