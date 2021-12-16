Holiday camps for children coming this month to SeaWorld, Busch Gardens

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment announced that it will offer holiday camps for children as part of its winter line-up at SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

The seasonal camps will be held this month and will include festive and educational activities including exclusive animal interactions, access to attractions and holiday crafts.

“Through our special edition holiday camps, we want to spark the joy of learning in children’s hearts and provide fun and engaging opportunities for kids to interact in meaningful ways with animals that they may not otherwise have a chance to see up close,” said said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment. “Those experiences, combined with hands-on learning and fun science-based activities can become the start of a wonderful lifelong journey of discovery and love of the animals and the ecosystems where they live.”

At SeaWorld Orlando, the Winter Wonders Day Camp will run from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday, starting at $199.

The camp will be offered in two different sessions.

Session 1 takes place from Dec. 20 - Dec. 23 and session 2 takes place from Dec. 27 - Dec. 30.

SeaWorld will offer a secure camper pick-up and drop-off location.

Winter camps at SeaWorld parks (SeaWorld)

At Busch Gardens Tampa Bay children can take part in the Wild Wonders School Break Camp as part of the theme park’s Christmas Town festivities.

Wild Wonders will run from Dec. 20 - Dec. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., starting at $199.

The camp will be offered for two separate age groups: 1st & 2nd graders and 3rd - 5th graders.

During the four-day event, children can enjoy the park’s dazzling decorations, world-class attractions, cookie décor, animal encounters and festive crafts & games.

Campers are both parks will receive a complimentary t-shirt, water bottle and snack during the day.

