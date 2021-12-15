DeSantis proposes law to combat Critical Race Theory in Florida schools, workplaces

WILDWOOD, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Wednesday in Wildwood where he proposed new legislation to combat Critical Race Theory in schools and workplaces statewide.

The Stop Wrongs Against Our Kids and Employees Act, aka the Stop W.O.K.E. Act, will be introduced in the upcoming legislative session, the governor said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The news conference took place at the Ezell Regional Recreation Center in Wildwood, near The Villages. Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez also spoke.