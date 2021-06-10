Florida bans critical race theory education but most Central Florida school districts don’t teach it

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new ban by the Florida Board of Education on critical race theory education statewide won’t impact the curriculum in Central Florida classrooms because most school district officials say they didn’t teach it to begin with.

Amid the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement, discussions about race in America have been taking place in many sectors of public life. Classrooms have long been one battleground, and lawmakers in Republican-led states have moved to narrow what can be taught about the country’s sometimes tumultuous history.

At least 16 states are considering or have signed into law bills that would limit how schools frame American history.

Critical race theory is a theoretical perspective and practice for examining the role of race and racism in society, according to race scholar and University of Central Florida assistant sociology professor Dr. Jonathan Cox.

Spokespersons with Lake, Orange and Osceola counties’ school systems said critical race theory is not part of the curriculum in social studies or civics classes.

Media relations assistant director Lorena Arias, with Orange County Public Schools, said teachers instruct with standards provided by the Florida Department of Education.

The Department of Education is still finalizing the new educational materials under the BEST Standards, which have not been released yet pending approval. Those standards will include “foundational concepts” in social studies, social sciences and civics classes.

On Thursday, the Board of Education approved Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to restrict how American history should be taught in Florida’s public schools but it’s unclear how many schools actually taught so-called critical race theory to begin with because the DOE sets education standards for public schools.

News 6 partner WJXT reports the original rule change proposal did not mention “critical race theory” specifically but the language was added in an amendment offered by Board member Tom Grady.

The rule change bars teachers from attempting: “....to indoctrinate or persuade students to a particular point of view.”

“Some of this stuff is, I think, is really toxic,” DeSantis told the school board prior to the approval. “I think it’s going to cause a lot of divisions. I think it’ll cause people to think of themselves more as a member of a particular race based on skin color, rather than based on the content of their character and based on their hard work and what they’re trying to accomplish in life.”

Critics say a national effort by conservatives to limit what is taught in schools risks politicizing classroom instruction by limiting the points of view allowed in classroom discussions.

The Florida Education Association called on the board to reject the proposal.

“Students deserve the best education we can provide, and that means giving them a true picture of their world and our shared history as Americans. Hiding facts doesn’t change them. Give kids the whole truth and equip them to make up their own minds and think for themselves,” Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar said in a statement earlier this week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.