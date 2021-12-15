19-year-old arrested in shooting at East River High School, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in an Orange County school’s parking lot this week, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Mandrel Harper was arrested in Volusia County on charges of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm and discharging a weapon on school property after the shooting Monday at East River High School.

Harper is not a student at the school, the sheriff’s office said. No other details about his arrest have been released.

The shooting happened after school was dismissed, according to the school district. No one was injured.

Orange County Public Schools said there was increased security on the campus Tuesday following the shooting.