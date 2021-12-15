19-year-old arrested in shooting at East River High School, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in an Orange County school’s parking lot this week, according to sheriff’s officials.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Mandrel Harper was arrested in Volusia County on charges of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm and discharging a weapon on school property after the shooting Monday at East River High School.
Harper is not a student at the school, the sheriff’s office said. No other details about his arrest have been released.
The shooting happened after school was dismissed, according to the school district. No one was injured.
Orange County Public Schools said there was increased security on the campus Tuesday following the shooting.
ARRESTED: Mandrel Harper, 19, for firing shots in the parking lot of East River High School Monday. He is not a student at the school. Detectives found probable cause to arrest him for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder with a Firearm & Discharging a Weapon on School Property. pic.twitter.com/nBH3iSoJzz— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) December 15, 2021