73º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

19-year-old arrested in shooting at East River High School, deputies say

Mandrel Harper does not attend the Orange County school, officials say

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Crime, East River High School

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in an Orange County school’s parking lot this week, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Mandrel Harper was arrested in Volusia County on charges of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm and discharging a weapon on school property after the shooting Monday at East River High School.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Harper is not a student at the school, the sheriff’s office said. No other details about his arrest have been released.

The shooting happened after school was dismissed, according to the school district. No one was injured.

Orange County Public Schools said there was increased security on the campus Tuesday following the shooting.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando.com team in March 2021.

email

twitter