Shot fired in East River High School parking lot, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – No one was injured after a shot was fired in the parking lot of East River High School on Monday afternoon, according to Orange County Publics Schools.

All the school’s students and staff are safe, the school’s principal Nikki Campbell said.

Sara Mahmuda came to pick up her daughter in the 12th grade after receiving a message from the principal regarding the shooting.

“Like any other parent, we get panicked. I get scared,” Mahmuda said. “I’m scared now because my (other child), the younger one, she’s in eighth grade. Next year, she will be in the high school. I’m really, really scared.”

Mahmuda said that she’s considering home schooling her children to prevent them from being involved in a school shooting,

“Even my family back home, they are actually commenting to me not to let her go physically into the high school because it happens so frequently,” Mahmuda said.

Sky 6 video captured a large law enforcement presence at the high school, showing police tape in the parking lot, following the gunfire.

“Law enforcement and school administration immediately responded and are investigating,” an Orange County school representative said in an email.

A school district official said the girl’s basketball game against Olympia High School, previously scheduled for Monday at 7:30 p.m., was canceled. Furthermore, the movie night on the school’s football field has been postponed.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.