🔓Here’s your chance to win Garth Brooks concert tickets

FILE - This March 14, 2019 file photo shows Garth Brooks performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles. Brooks is holding a concert in Nashville,Tenn., that will be played at 300 drive-in theaters across the country. Tickets will cost $100 per passenger car or truck. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Country music star Garth Brooks is headed to Orlando in 2022 with his upcoming stadium tour.

Brooks will be performing at Camping World Stadium on March 26, 2022, according to a news release, and News 6 has five pairs of tickets to giveaway -- but only if you’re an Insider.

[TRENDING: Join the News 6 Insider Birthday Club | Acrobats fly high in holiday show at this Central Florida hotel | Ultimate Holiday Guide: County-by-county events]

Ad

The upcoming Orlando concert will mark his first-ever show at Camping World Stadium, as well as his first time back in the City Beautiful in over five years, the news release said.

Tickets for the March 26 concert in Orlando will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, available via Ticketmaster. But you could win them before you can buy them by entering your information below.