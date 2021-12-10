🔓Acrobats fly high in holiday show at this Central Florida hotel

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – If you’re not quite in the holiday spirit, a visit to the Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee should do the trick.

The resort features a new show called Cirque: Spirit of Christmas combining Broadway with acrobatics.

“Everyone expects acrobats, they expect incredible feats of strength and flexibility, but they don’t expect live vocals and a beautiful story that takes you on a journey,” Manager of Productions and Attractions David Bracamonte said.

Cirque: Spirit of Christmas is Gaylord Palms’ newest holiday show. The story centers around a child named Noel, who gets caught up in the hustle-and-bustle of the holidays. She’s visited by spirits who show her the true meaning of the season.

The show involves high-flying stunts taking place in the middle of the hotel.

“We have a whole team of riggers who make sure we’re all safe. Our acrobats are training months in advanced,” Bracamonte said.

Throughout the show you’ll hear live vocals and original music.

“It’ll leave you dancing and singing on the way out,” Bracamonte said.

Gaylord Palms also has a Snow Factory with icy slopes, a snow bar for adults to enjoy holiday-inspired cocktails and a new walk-through experience called ‘Mission Save Christmas Featuring Elf.’

“It’s not only an immersive experience, but it’s interactive. We want our customers to come in and play as a family and have a great memory to bring home,” said Andres Calvo, director of special events and entertainment.

Click here for details on all the holiday events at Gaylord Palms Resort.