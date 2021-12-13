Student accused of shooting threat at DeLand High School

DeLAND, Fla. – A student was arrested on allegations of threatening a shooting Monday at DeLand High School, police said.

According to DeLand police, the student posted the threat on social media over the weekend, and a concerned parent contacted authorities.

Police investigated and took the student into custody on Sunday, officials said.

“We want to assure parents and students that there is no active threat to the school and DeLand police will have an increased presence there out of an abundance of caution,” DeLand police said. “Remember, if you see something, say something.”

No other details have been released.