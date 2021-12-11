Omicron variant detected in Altamonte Springs sewer area

The omicron variant has been detected in the Altamonte Sewer Service Area, according to Altmonte Springs city manager Franklin W. Martz.

The sample was taken on Thursday, Martz said.

Martz added that the city’s COVID-19 predictive model can sometimes detect virus spikes and variants as much as a week before the people who are infected develop systems and get tested at a hospital.

Altamonte Springs has been testing sewage since April 2020 and has one of the largest collection of samples in the United States, Martz said.