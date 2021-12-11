Woman arrested in connection with murder of mother, deputies say

BUENA VENTURA LAKES, Fla. – A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her mother in Kissimmee on Saturday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they arrested 32-year-old Natalie Marie Gonzalez, who has been charged with first-degree murder following a homicide that took place at 109 Windy Dune Court.

Gonzalez will be arraigned at 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning, deputies said.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.