2 Florida women ejected, killed in crash on I-4 in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Two Florida women were killed late Monday in a two-vehicle crash on I-4 in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The double fatal wreck was reported at 10:50 p.m. on I-4 west near mile marker 62, near the attractions.

[TIMELINE: The spread of coronavirus in Florida]

The FHP said a car and an SUV were westbound on I-4 when the car, traveling in the center, moved into the right lane for an unknown reason and struck the left rear of the SUV.

The SUV overturned, ejecting the women, who were passengers, according to an FHP crash report.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene; the other died at Celebration Hospital, said the FHP, which only identified them as a 59-year-old Wimauma woman and a 54-year-old Riverview woman. Neither was wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.

Ad

Two men in the SUV suffered minor injuries, troopers said.

The car driver, a 28-year-old Davenport man, also suffered minor injuries, according to the crash report.

The wreck remains under investigation.