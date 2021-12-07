72º

US-27 southbound lanes blocked following fatal crash in Lake County, FHP says

1 dead, 2 injured in crash, troopers say

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – One person died and two others were airlifted to a hospital after a Lake County crash Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the three-vehicle collision occurred on U.S. Highway 27 and El Presidente Boulevard around 6:40 p.m. Monday.

One driver died on the scene and two others were taken to the hospital, troopers said.

Officials added the southbound lanes of U.S. 27. are blocked for the investigation.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

