US-27 southbound lanes blocked following fatal crash in Lake County, FHP says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – One person died and two others were airlifted to a hospital after a Lake County crash Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the three-vehicle collision occurred on U.S. Highway 27 and El Presidente Boulevard around 6:40 p.m. Monday.

One driver died on the scene and two others were taken to the hospital, troopers said.

Officials added the southbound lanes of U.S. 27. are blocked for the investigation.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.