Crash injures 9, including 2 minors, in Osceola County, fire rescue says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Nine people, including two minors, were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday, according to the Osceola County Fire Rescue.

The crash occurred on Simpson Road near Country Lane and involved multiple helicopter transports, according to a tweet posted just after 12:20 p.m.

Officials warned drivers to avoid Simpson Road from Fortune Road to US-192.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.