Pedestrian standing in center lane of Leesburg highway dies in crash, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. – A 40-year-old pedestrian was killed Thursday night in a crash that is under investigation by the Leesburg Police Department.

The fatal crash occurred around 11:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 441, just north of County Road 44A, investigators said.

A witness reported to officers that a 2021 Jeep traveling down that road collided with a pedestrian who was standing in the center lane.

According to detectives, a 61-year-old Eustis woman struck Jarrett Roque, of Howey-in-the-Hills, who was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 441 were closed for about three hours, officers added.

This is an ongoing investigation, however, investigators reported “the pedestrian appears to have been ‘at-fault’ in the crash at this time.”