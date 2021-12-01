76º

Fatal Marion County crash closes north, south lanes of US 301, FHP says

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal Marion County crash closed both the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 301 on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred around 1:30 p.m. between County Road 318 and NE 165th St.

FHP is currently investigating the fatal accident and cautions drivers to avoid the area if possible.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

