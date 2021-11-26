Florida family mourns 2 killed by accused intoxicated driver in Marion County

Family mourns two members who were killed by intoxicated driver

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A family in Homestead is mourning the loss of two beloved family members after a driver crashed into their van earlier in the week, WPLG-TV reported.

The driver who struck the family was arrested and taken to jail on two counts of DUI manslaughter, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the van was traveling north on U.S. 441 near Ocala when a pickup truck driven by Logan Wier, 32, of Boca Raton, slammed into the back of it. Both vehicles spun out and went off the road.

Logan Wier, 32 (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Relatives identified the people in the van as members of the Martinez family: Adriana, Heidy, Xavier, Erica, and Roland, and 10-month-old Ellie. They were on their way to North Carolina to spend Thanksgiving with a cousin.

Ad

Adriana and her daughter Heidy did not survive.

“Enjoy your family. Enjoy who you have. Life ends in a blink of an eye,” said cousin Gleny Andrade.

Adriana was described as fun-loving and forgiving. Heidy was remembered as being soft-spoken and kind.

“My daughter loves her so much -- both of them,” said daughter-in-law Lucy Martinez. “And I can’t imagine them not being around anymore.”

Andrade said the other family members sustained injuries, including lacerations to the head and ankle and hand injuries. Baby Ellie has fractures in her face, Andrade said.

A relative set up a GoFundMe to help with the Martinez’ medical expenses. Fore more information on how to help, click here.