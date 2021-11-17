Video shows Marion County suspect recklessly fleeing deputies in stolen vehicle

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect can be seen speeding away from and ramming into a patrol car before being caught by deputies, a video posted by Marion County Sheriff’s Office shows.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit began on Nov. 13 when Deputy Hernandez-Ortega, out on routine patrol in the area of SE 92nd Loop and U.S. Highway 441, noticed a stolen Lincoln sedan with a South Carolina tag.

When the deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, 29-year-old Charles Poland “fled westbound on Highway 484 to Marion Oaks Boulevard and then onto Marion Oaks Trail,” the sheriff’s office says.

Another deputy then successfully deployed stop sticks to disable tires on the stolen sedan, but when the team attempted to perform a P.I.T. maneuver to stop Poland’s car, the suspect “slammed on his brakes and then rammed Deputy Hernandez-Ortega’s patrol vehicle,” investigators continued.

According to deputies, Hernandez-Ortega eventually performed a successful P.I.T. maneuver. Poland fled the vehicle, at which time a foot chase ensued.

Poland was arrested and is facing five charges, including fleeing and eluding law enforcement, grand theft of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license.

He is currently being held in Marion County Jail without bond.