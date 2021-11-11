Man, 64, killed in crash inside Marion County gated community, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 64-year-old man was killed in a crash inside a Marion County gated community early Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said the Summerfield man was traveling west on SE 176th Street inside the community around 3:04 a.m. when he failed to follow a curve and attempted to overcorrect multiple times.

[TRENDING: Pig Floyd’s moving into famous BBQ spot in Winter Park | In-N-Out Burger says no plans for Florida location | Become a News 6 Insider]

Ad

Officials said the car began to rotate before hitting a group of trees.

Troopers said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has not yet been identified.