Man, 64, killed in crash inside Marion County gated community, FHP says

Troopers said crash happened on SE 176th Street

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 64-year-old man was killed in a crash inside a Marion County gated community early Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said the Summerfield man was traveling west on SE 176th Street inside the community around 3:04 a.m. when he failed to follow a curve and attempted to overcorrect multiple times.

Officials said the car began to rotate before hitting a group of trees.

Troopers said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has not yet been identified.

