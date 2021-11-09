Marion County evaluates area where 10-year-old boy hit, killed walking to school bus

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The mother of 10-year-old Ja’siah Williams said she’d like to see changes when it comes to the safety of children walking to their bus stops.

One thing she pointed out is the dark path she and her son walked to get to the stop. She told News 6 she’d like to see lights along the road.

Her son, Williams, was hit and killed by a car while walking to his school bus stop with her last week.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Williams was walking on the edge of the road, alongside his mom in the grass, when a 34-year-old driver swerved to avoid a crash and ended up hitting Williams.

Investigators said his mother was not hit and the driver stopped to help.

Williams’ bus stop is located off of Highway 318, a road Marion County said they are now investigating.

“We had staff go out following that tragic incident and look at the scene to see if there were any immediate needs, anything that is apparently out of order at that general area,” said Tracy Straub, assistant county administrator for the Marion County Board of County Commissioners.

Straub said they looked at the shoulder of the road, and if there is a significant drop-off.

She said they also checked for things like low lying tree limbs and assessed the canopy.

Preliminary findings, however, show there was nothing wrong with the roadway that was immediately apparent, she said.

Straub said they will continue to evaluate the area and will work with the FHP.

Straub told News 6 they also wanted to be involved with the district and will work with them to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.