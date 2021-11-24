Man arrested after Marion County crash kills 2 women, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man who troopers say was intoxicated while driving is now behind bars in Marion County following a deadly crash Wednesday morning on U.S. 441, records show.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a van carrying six people was traveling north on U.S. 441. Troopers said a pickup truck driven by a 32-year-old man from Boca Raton was also traveling north, speeding toward the van.

The pickup truck slammed into the back of the van, according to troopers, causing both vehicles to spin out and go off the road. The rear portion of the van split in two as it flipped, causing four people in the back to be thrown from the vehicle, killing two of them.

The driver of the van and the other three passengers were rushed to the hospital, records show. Of those injured, a 1-year-old girl was critically hurt and a 26-year-old woman was badly hurt, according to troopers. The other two in the van suffered minor injuries, the FHP said.

The driver of the pickup also suffered minor injuries, troopers said.

He faces “several criminal charges,” according to the crash report, including two counts of DUI manslaughter. Investigators did not say whether the man had been drinking alcohol or was under the influence of narcotics.

Troopers also did not release his name or the other charges he may be facing, however, a search of the Marion County Jail’s inmate roster shows a Logan Wier in custody with a matching FHP case number.

Wier faces two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury to another and three counts of DUI with damage to property, in addition to the DUI manslaughter charges.