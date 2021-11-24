Ormond Beach man riding motorcycle killed in crash with big rig on I-95 in Flagler

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old Ormond Beach man was killed late Tuesday in a crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer on I-95 in Flagler County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 11 p.m. on I-95 north near mile marker 296.

The FHP said the man was riding a motorcycle and collided with a big rig that was also northbound. The motorcyclist was ejected from his bike and several other vehicles may have struck him, according to an FHP report.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead.

The tractor-trailer did not stop and continued to travel north on I-95, the FHP said. It’s not known if the big rig driver was aware of the collision.

I-95 was closed in the area but was later reopened.