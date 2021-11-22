Who has the right of way on a sidewalk: Pedestrian or bicyclist?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve recently addressed a question was from a viewer who asked, “Who has the right of way on a sidewalk? Is it the pedestrian or a bicyclist?”

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“This is a great question because I cannot tell you how many times I have been yelled at by a bicyclist who thinks they are in the right,” Trooper Steve said.

Trooper Steve said arguing about who has the right of way, whether in traffic or on a sidewalk, is never appropriate, so everyone should “leave their traffic egos at home.”

Ad

“On your routine sidewalk, pedestrians have the immediate right of way when it comes to any type of interaction with others,” Trooper Steve said. “What I mean by that is a car is required to yield to a pedestrian in either a crosswalk or a sidewalk, and the same would be true for a bicyclist.”

A bicyclist is supposed to yield to a pedestrian that is traveling on the same sidewalk.

“When it comes to a designated recreational trail, however, things are shared and you should be as courteous as possible to each other,” he added. “Obviously, trails are built much wider and designed to accommodate both pedestrians and bicyclists, but if you find yourself riding your bike down your everyday sidewalk, understand that the pedestrian is the one who has the immediate right of way.”