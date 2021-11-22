67º

LIVE

Traffic

Who has the right of way on a sidewalk: Pedestrian or bicyclist?

Trooper Steve answers viewer questions

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Tags: Florida, Traffic, Ask Trooper Steve

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve recently addressed a question was from a viewer who asked, “Who has the right of way on a sidewalk? Is it the pedestrian or a bicyclist?”

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“This is a great question because I cannot tell you how many times I have been yelled at by a bicyclist who thinks they are in the right,” Trooper Steve said.

Trooper Steve said arguing about who has the right of way, whether in traffic or on a sidewalk, is never appropriate, so everyone should “leave their traffic egos at home.”

“On your routine sidewalk, pedestrians have the immediate right of way when it comes to any type of interaction with others,” Trooper Steve said. “What I mean by that is a car is required to yield to a pedestrian in either a crosswalk or a sidewalk, and the same would be true for a bicyclist.”

A bicyclist is supposed to yield to a pedestrian that is traveling on the same sidewalk.

“When it comes to a designated recreational trail, however, things are shared and you should be as courteous as possible to each other,” he added. “Obviously, trails are built much wider and designed to accommodate both pedestrians and bicyclists, but if you find yourself riding your bike down your everyday sidewalk, understand that the pedestrian is the one who has the immediate right of way.”

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

email