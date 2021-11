ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that left one person dead Monday night in Orange County.

The fatal crash happened just after 10 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike, north of State Road 417, in Orange County.

Details about the crash have not been released.