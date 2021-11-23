Motorcyclist killed in crash on West Colonial Drive in Orlando, police say

Crash at the intersection of West Colonial and Ferguson Drives

ORLANDO, Fla. – A motorcyclist died Tuesday morning after a crash on West Colonial Drive in Orlando, according to police.

Orlando police said the fatal crash happened around 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of West Colonial and Ferguson Drives. Investigators said the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, but did not offer further detail about how the crash happened.

Police did not say what type of vehicle the driver was operating, however, pictures from the scene showed a dark blue coupe with damage to the front and driver’s side.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, where and was pronounced dead, police said. The rider’s identity has not been released.

Investigators have not said if the other driver could face charges.

The crash shut down three lanes of West Colonial Drive while officers investigated.