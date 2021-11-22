Bicyclist killed in crash on Maitland Boulevard, FHP says

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 48-year-old Orlando man riding a bicycle was killed early Monday in a collision at the intersection of Maitland Boulevard and Bear Lake Road in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to an FHP incident report, the man was riding a bike south on Bear Lake Road when he entered the intersection on a red light and collided with a pickup truck that was hauling a trailer.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The cyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to AdventHealth Apopka, where he died from his injuries, the FHP said.

The 64-year-old driver of the pickup was not injured.

Troopers say the crash is under investigation.