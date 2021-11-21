South Daytona woman dies after being struck in Hillsborough County, FHP says

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A South Daytona woman died Sunday after she was struck by a car in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 52-year-old victim was hit at 1:40 a.m. when she walked into the path of a car on eastbound State Road 574 near U.S. Highway 301, troopers said.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the FHP.

Officials said the driver and passenger of the car were not injured.