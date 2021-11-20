Man, 50, killed in Osceola County crash when car strikes toll plaza on Florida Turnpike, FHP says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 50-year-old St. Cloud man died Friday night when he crashed into a toll plaza on the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was driving southbound and failed to slow down as he approached the Three Lakes toll plaza at 9:45 p.m., troopers said.

The front of the man’s car struck the toll plaza, and troopers said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still being investigated, according to the FHP.