Man in reported stolen car dies after rear-end crash on I-95 in Brevard County, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man driving in a reported stolen car on Interstate 95 in Brevard County collapsed and later died after he was rear-ended into a ditch by a motorhome early Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said the driver of the motorhome told troopers a 2019 Chevy Malibu, which was reported stolen before the crash, appeared to be stopped in the center lane of northbound I-95 near Cocoa where both vehicles were traveling.

[TRENDING: Blast of cold set to arrive in Central Florida just before Thanksgiving | How Florida’s special session impacts you | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Troopers said the driver of the motorhome, which was also towing a U-Haul trailer, swerved in an attempt to avoid colliding with the stationary Chevy. The FHP said the front right of the motorhome made contact with the back right of the sedan, sending the stopped car off of the roadway and into a ditch.

The man in the motorhome had no injuries from the crash, but the driver of the Chevy exited the vehicle, collapsed and later died at Rockledge Hospital, troopers said.

The driver of the Chevy has not yet been identified.

The fatal crash is still being investigated, according to the FHP.