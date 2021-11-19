Woman struck, killed in hit-and-run crash on I-95 in Brevard County, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a vehicle traveling north on I-95 struck the 61-year-old pedestrian near Wickham Road. The FHP said it is unknown whether the woman was walking or standing at the time of the crash.

[TRENDING: Former NFL running back accused of attacking woman booked in Orange County jail | 5 things to know about Florida’s new COVID-19 laws | Become a News 6 Insider]

Ad

Officials said the woman was found at 6:45 a.m. next to a guardrail, but troopers believe the crash occurred between 6 and 6:30 a.m.

Lanes reopened just after 9:30 a.m. following crash clean up.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline.

The crash remains under investigation.