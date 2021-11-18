Orlando police to provide update on hit-and-run crash that killed 24-year-old pedestrian

Orlando police are looking for a black Dodge Challenger connected with a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Nov. 6.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department will provide an update Friday morning on a November hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian.

The news briefing will take place at 9:30 a.m. at OPD Headquarters, where detectives and the mother of the 24-year-old killed in the crash will be speaking.

According to police, the incident occurred when the driver ran a red light at East Washington Street and North Magnolia Avenue around 1 a.m. on Nov. 6.

Investigators recently announced they were offering up to $5,000 to anyone who could help them identify the driver of the black Dodge Challenger believed to be involved in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.