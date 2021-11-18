69º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Orlando police to provide update on hit-and-run crash that killed 24-year-old pedestrian

Briefing to take place at 9:30 a.m.

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando, Crime
Orlando police are looking for a black Dodge Challenger connected with a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Nov. 6. (Orlando Police Department.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department will provide an update Friday morning on a November hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian.

The news briefing will take place at 9:30 a.m. at OPD Headquarters, where detectives and the mother of the 24-year-old killed in the crash will be speaking.

[TRENDING: Orlando leaders see promise in new ideas for Fashion Square Mall | Fill up on holiday cheer at 10 Central Florida Christmas light displays | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to police, the incident occurred when the driver ran a red light at East Washington Street and North Magnolia Avenue around 1 a.m. on Nov. 6.

Investigators recently announced they were offering up to $5,000 to anyone who could help them identify the driver of the black Dodge Challenger believed to be involved in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email