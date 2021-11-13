Orlando police search for vehicle in hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian

Orlando police are looking for a black Dodge Challenger connected with a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Nov. 6.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is searching for a vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian last week.

The department released a video Saturday asking for help finding a black two-door Dodge Challenger involved in the crash Nov. 6 around 1 a.m. Police said the driver ran a red light at East Washington Street and North Magnolia Avenue, hitting a pedestrian who was crossing.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead, officials said.

Police said the Dodge Challenger has Florida tag B4MSF.

The department said it checked addresses listed for the vehicle’s owner but were unable to find them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.