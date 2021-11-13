Orlando police predict 95,000 people to show up each day to EDC

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officials with the City of Orlando said police officers and paramedics are prepared for any safety issues this weekend at the Electric Daisy Carnival music festival at Tinker Field.

EDM fans came out in the thousands on Friday evening. The festival was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Orlando police predict 95,000 people each day will show up to the festival.

Following the tragedy at the AstroWorld festival, several people attending EDC said members of the crowd are always willing to help someone in need.

“I had a friend who had a seizure actually, like in the crowd, when I tell you the circle was probably 50, maybe 69 feet wide around him, everybody let the paramedics through,” festival-goer Chase Krivda said.

There are also several street closures this weekend in the heart of Orlando. This includes Orange Blossom Trail and Church Street.

Orlando police urge anyone who sees something suspicious, to notify an officer.