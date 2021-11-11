EDC returns to downtown Orlando this weekend. Here are the roads to avoid

ORLANDO, Fla. – After taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Electric Daisy Carnival is set to spend another long weekend in downtown Orlando, now in its 10th year running.
Starting Friday, the three-day festival is seen as a matter of great economic significance for local businesses, with 95,000 people expected to attend each day, according to the Orlando Police Department.
To help those who live and work in the downtown area get around, Orlando police have shared the latest local road closures from EDC as well as a color-coded road map.
Some roads were shut down earlier this month, such as the closure of West Church Street between South Tampa and Rio Grande avenues, but police say there are still some upcoming closures to plan around.
Here’s the list of current and future downtown EDC road closures provided by Orlando police:
- West Church Street between South Tampa and Rio Grande avenues
- Closed through 6 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16
- West Church Street between Rio Grande and South Nashville avenues
- Closed through 6 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16
- West South Street between Rio Grande and South Norton avenues
- Closed through 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18
- Rio Grande Avenue between West Church and West Anderson streets
- Closed through 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18
- Southbound Rio Grande Avenue between West Anderson and Long streets
- Closed through 6 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16
- Southbound South Nashville Avenue between Colyer and West Anderson streets
- Closed through 6 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16
- Westbound Colyer Street between South Nashville and South Norton avenues
- Closed through 6 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16
- West Anderson Street between Rio Grande and South Nashville avenues
- Closed through 6 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16
- Rio Grande Avenue between Church Street and Central Boulevard
- Friday, Nov. 12, at 7 a.m. through Monday, Nov. 15, at 1 a.m.
- Carter Street between South Tampa and Rio Grande avenues
- Friday, Nov. 12, at 7 a.m. through Monday, Nov. 15, at 7 a.m.
- Long Street between South Tampa and Rio Grande avenues
- Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 a.m. through Monday, Nov. 15, at 7 a.m.
- South Orange Blossom Trail between West Washington and West Gore streets
- Friday, Nov. 12 at 11:30 p.m. through Saturday, Nov. 13, at 1:30 a.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 13, at 11:30 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 14, at 1:30 a.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 14, at 11:30 p.m. through Monday, Nov. 15, at 1:30 a.m.