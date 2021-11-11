EDC returns to downtown Orlando this weekend. Here are the roads to avoid

ORLANDO, Fla. – After taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Electric Daisy Carnival is set to spend another long weekend in downtown Orlando, now in its 10th year running.

Starting Friday, the three-day festival is seen as a matter of great economic significance for local businesses, with 95,000 people expected to attend each day, according to the Orlando Police Department.

[TRENDING: Pig Floyd’s moving into famous BBQ spot in Winter Park | In-N-Out Burger says no plans for Florida location | Become a News 6 Insider]

Ad

To help those who live and work in the downtown area get around, Orlando police have shared the latest local road closures from EDC as well as a color-coded road map.

Orlando police release map of road closures ahead of EDC's return. (Orlando Police Department)

Some roads were shut down earlier this month, such as the closure of West Church Street between South Tampa and Rio Grande avenues, but police say there are still some upcoming closures to plan around.

Here’s the list of current and future downtown EDC road closures provided by Orlando police: