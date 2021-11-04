Orlando mayor to make major concert announcement at Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer will be making a “major” concert announcement Thursday at Camping World Stadium.

Dyer will be joined by Orlando Venues Chief Venues Officer Allen Johnson for the announcement scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

“This high-profile stadium show is further proof that Orlando continues to see a huge return on its investment in thoroughly reconstructing the stadium in 2014 and continuing the modernization with active construction upgrades now,” a news release from city reads.

Camping World Stadium is set to host music festival EDC Orlando 2021 next week, the Cheez-It and VRBO Citrus bowls and the rescheduled stadium tour for Def Leppard and Motley Crue.