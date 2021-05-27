Dates, kickoff times released for Cheez-It Bowl and Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. – Football fans still have to wait a couple of months to watch some games, but more information has been released for big matchups set to take place in Orlando.

The dates and kickoff times have been released for the Cheez-It Bowl and the Citrus Bowl, both games will take place at Camping World Stadium.

The Cheez-It Bowl will take place at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 29 and will feature teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Big 12 conference.

The Citrus Bowl is set for 1 p.m. on Jan. 1 and a team from the Big Ten will play against a team from the Southeastern Conference.

Tickets are not available at this time, stadium officials will release this information at a later date.