Camping World Stadium hosts Cheez-It Bowl and thousands of fans

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thousands of fans flocked to Orlando to see the 18th-ranked Miami Hurricanes face 21st-ranked Oklahoma State in the Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium.

A number of safety guidelines were put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, including social distancing markers, limited seating, and masks required throughout.

Steve Hogan serves as the CEO at Florida Citrus Sports, which hosts the Cheez-It Bowl.

“All those things we’ve become accustomed to seeing in a grocery store, you’re going to see in a stadium environment,” Hogan said.

Hogan points to the NBA and MLS bubbles at Disney as some of the proof of Orlando’s success when it comes to showing sports safely.

“I think these bowl games, although an economic impact will be felt, the broadcast to the country about how Orlando is safely open for business,” he said. “I think it is a powerful message.”

Attendees must buy their tickets in groups of two or four to maintain social distancing.

Capacity inside the stadium will be capped at about 20%, which amounts to about 13,000 fans.

“For us here in Orlando, that was the safe number we wanted to work within and we’re one down, two to go and we’re excited about that,” Hogan added.

Tailgating will not be allowed at the Cheez It Bowl or the Citrus Bowl.

Tailgating will not be allowed at the Cheez It Bowl or the Citrus Bowl. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Auburn will take on Northwestern on New Year’s Day playing in the VRBO Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium as well.