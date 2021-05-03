Partly Cloudy icon
Johnson & Johnson shots to be given during vaccine event at Camping World Stadium

One-day event happening Tuesday

Coronavirus
Vaccine
Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – On Tuesday, a one-day-only vaccination event will be happening at Camping World Stadium in Orlando and all Floridians 18 and older are invited to attend.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and will run until 6 p.m., or until supplies run out.

The single shot Johnson & Johnson formula will be provided.

Vaccines will be provided in lot 10, the entrance for which is at Anderson Street and Rio Grande Avenue.

The site is walk-up only, meaning there are no appointments and no pre-registration.

