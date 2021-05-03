Orlando El Presidente supermarket hosts COVID-19 vaccine event

ORLANDO, Fla. – One of Orlando’s largest grocers dedicated to Latin foods is hosting a pop-up coronavirus vaccine event Monday with single-dose shots.
Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill partnered with El Presidente supermarket and the Florida Division of Emergency Management to host a walk-up vaccine site.
The vaccine event began at 10 a.m. and is in the parking lot of the shopping plaza at 2722 North Pine Hills Road in Orlando.
[TRENDING: 16-year-old girl killed in Orlando shooting | Dolphin gets front-row seat for astronauts’ splashdown | 7 ways to pamper mom]
Johnson & Johnson shots are available throughout the day on a first come, first serve basis. No registration is required.
The single-dose shots have been key to mobile vaccine events around Orange County. On Sunday, J&J shots were available at the Orlando Farmer’s Market during another pop-up event.
To keep up with the latest news on vaccine events in Central Florida, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/vaccine.