Orlando El Presidente supermarket hosts COVID-19 vaccine event

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. With a green light from federal health officials, several states resumed use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, April 24. Among the venues where it's being deployed is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where free vaccinations were available to anyone 18 or older. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – One of Orlando’s largest grocers dedicated to Latin foods is hosting a pop-up coronavirus vaccine event Monday with single-dose shots.

Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill partnered with El Presidente supermarket and the Florida Division of Emergency Management to host a walk-up vaccine site.

The vaccine event began at 10 a.m. and is in the parking lot of the shopping plaza at 2722 North Pine Hills Road in Orlando.

[TRENDING: 16-year-old girl killed in Orlando shooting | Dolphin gets front-row seat for astronauts’ splashdown | 7 ways to pamper mom]

Ad

Johnson & Johnson shots are available throughout the day on a first come, first serve basis. No registration is required.

The single-dose shots have been key to mobile vaccine events around Orange County. On Sunday, J&J shots were available at the Orlando Farmer’s Market during another pop-up event.

To keep up with the latest news on vaccine events in Central Florida, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/vaccine.