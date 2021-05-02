Johnson & Johnson vaccines being offered at Orlando Farmers Market

ORLANDO, Fla. – A mobile vaccine site at Lake Eola is offering Johnson & Johnson vaccines Sunday at the Orlando Farmers Market.

The site is offering the single-shot vaccine from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until all doses have been administered for anyone 18 years or older.

The vaccine site at the farmers market, located at East Washington Street and North Eola Drive, is only accepting walk-ups. This event comes just over one week since U.S. health officials lifted an 11-day pause on the J&J vaccines.

Scientific advisers found the vaccine’s benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot. The government uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot out of nearly 8 million people given the J&J shot, according to the Associated Press. All were women, most under age 50.

Federally supported vaccination sites resumed its use of the single-shot vaccine last weekend, requiring a new consent form in order to administer it.