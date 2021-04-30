Orange County to bring mobile vaccine unit to businesses

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – To ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations in Orange County, crews have been bringing doses directly into neighborhoods.

County leaders are now throwing businesses and organizations into the mix, this is part of a new vaccination program in Orange County.

“Our web page, there is a form on the landing page that people can enter all the information we are requiring, so businesses and institutions can invite us to their places to go and get vaccinated,” Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino said.

The form will be on the Orange County government website on Friday.

Any businesses and members of the community can apply to have crews bring a mobile COVID-19 unit to them.

“We will try to vaccinate as many as possible,” Pino said.

The service manager of Hawkers Asian Street Fare Justine Potvin said this program makes it convenient and could encourage more people to get the vaccine.