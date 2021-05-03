News 6 hosts Vaccine Day to answer your questions

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 on Friday will hold a Vaccine Day to answer your questions about COVID-19 vaccines.

Every newscast will be devoted to information about the vaccine and providing information from health experts.

A live chat from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. will be hosted by News 6 health anchor Kirstin O’Connor and Dr. Todd Husty, Seminole County’s medical director.

A live phone bank will be held from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with a panel of experts, including Dr. Timothy Hendrix of AdventHealth Orlando, on hand to answer your questions.

Get the facts. Get results. Get vaccinated.

