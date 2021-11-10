Orlando awards singer Marc Anthony with key to city

Marc Anthony performs for the 21st Latin Grammy Awards, airing on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at American Airlines Arena in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The City of Orlando awarded Marc Anthony with the key to the city and declared a day dedicated to the singer.

Anthony performed to a sold-out audience at Amway Center Saturday, “filled to capacity with fans from every corner of the globe,” according to city officials.

“Marc Anthony’s voice and talent positioned him as the world’s top selling tropical salsa artist, a three-time Grammy Award and six-time Latin Grammy Award winner, but it is his selfless and tireless philanthropic work behind scenes what really makes him an ‘orgullo Latino,’” Puerto Rican and City of Orlando commissioner Tony Ortiz said in a release.

The city said Anthony’s philanthropic work and humanitarian efforts, highlighting his efforts toward helping victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

“I am grateful for the love and the energy that my Orlando fans proffer to me every single time I get to perform for them and it is an honor to receive this recognition from a city that has a special place in my heart,” Anthony said in a release.

Orlando officials also declared Nov. 6, 2021, as Anthony’s day in the city.

During Anthony’s latest stop in Orlando, the singer helped a 95-year-old Orlando grandmother check off a bucket-list item by calling her up onto the stage to dance with him.

Felicia Rodriguez Gonzalez survived Hurricane Maria and also survived her battle with coronavirus.

“My dream came true, and I was in front of him, I danced with him, it was amazing,” she said.