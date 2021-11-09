74º

Local News

Man arrested after setting Pulse memorial on fire, Orlando fire officials say

Mark Anthony Henson, 64, is being charged with felony criminal mischief

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

Mark Anthony Henson, 64, was arrested and faces a felony charge of criminal mischief, fire officials said Tuesday. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Fire Department announced the arrest of a man accused of setting the Pulse Nightclub Shooting Memorial on fire.

Mark Anthony Henson, 64, was arrested and faces a felony charge of criminal mischief, fire officials said Tuesday.

The onePULSE Foundation released an official statement on Henson’s arrest, saying:

Video posted on Facebook by the onePULSE Foundation on Saturday shows a man in a wheelchair setting the offering wall on fire, damaging three banners. In the post, the foundation said the incident occurred on Oct. 12.

The site is meant to remember the 49 lives lost in the mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in 2016.

