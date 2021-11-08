Orlando police search for man caught on camera setting Pulse Interim Memorial on fire

ORLANDO, Fla. – The OnePulse Foundation released video over the weekend from October 12th that showed what they say is a man in a wheelchair purposely setting fire to the Interim Pulse Memorial.

The video was recorded on 24-hour surveillance video last month, lasts about 20 minutes and shows where a small fire was set, damaging 3 banners, including one which had pictures of all 49 victims of the 2016 mass shooting.

“We are working with the two families to replace their banners and will also replace the third banner too,” said Scott Bowman, Chief of Communications for the OnePulse Foundation.

The incident is raising questions regarding security at the sight, which President Joe Biden designated a National Memorial back in June.

According to Bowman however, the federal designation “recognizes the Pulse nightclub site as a place of national historical importance and the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in American History”.

That designation does not include federal support dollars, Bowman added as the site is not part of the U.S. National Park System. The OnePulse Foundation has for the last two years applied for FEMA grants to help with security on the property, with no avail Bowman said.

Because of that, the OnePulse Foundation relies on a local security company that is on sight with a marked car certain times of the day, with security cameras recording 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, Bowman said.

The OnePulse Foundation did not answer why it took so long to release the video, telling News 6 they released it now with hopes of finding the man seen in the video.

The OnePulse foundation is asking anyone who may recognize the man in the video to please call the OPD information line at 407-246-2470 and reference case number 2021-003-693-96.